KAMPALA – Stanbic Bank has donated an assortment of maternal health gear including Mama kits and a modern delivery bed to Luzira Prison Health Center IV under the lender’s Corporate Society for Safe Motherhood, a partnership-led initiative that promotes improved maternal healthcare in Uganda.

The donation is also part of activities by the bank’s extended customer appreciation month dubbed “L.O.V.E October” during which the bank appreciates its customers and gives back to community through its Corporate Investment Responsibilities (CSI) function.

Dr. Kim Kamarebe, a Stanbic Bank board member, said the bank has a strong commitment to support the Ministry of Health to reduce Uganda’s maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 per 100,000 live births by 2030 as spelt out in the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Uganda’s current ratio remains relatively high at just below 200 per 100,000 live births, but thanks to the efforts spearheaded by the Ministry of Health it is steadily reducing. According to the World Health Organization, more than 80% of deaths associated with pregnancy are preventable.

“Last year through this campaign, we raised UGX800 million towards improving maternal healthcare services. This year alone we have so far spent over UGX 300 million. Supporting improved maternal health care is essential, not only to the lives of mothers and babies, but to the general welfare of society as a whole,” Kamarebe said.

Kamarebe emotionally noted that no mother should die giving life, “Every woman has a right to safe motherhood and as I have said earlier these calls for collective action in the community. Right now, we are giving Luzira Health Center 100 mama kits, a delivery bed and other maternity equipment. As a bank we will continue in these efforts, because in this way, Uganda will achieve the SDG goal for maternal mortality ratio in no time.”

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the Luzira Maximum Prison in Kampala, the Health Centre In-charge Dr. Nicholas Kisa thanked the bank for the timely support.

He said the centre provides free medical services to the inmates as well as the community at large especially those who are financially disadvantaged.

He said, “This health centre monthly handle about 800 out-patients, and 300 antenatal cases. We deliver babies for 120 mothers and carry out between 10 to 15 cesarean sections for those mothers who get complications. These women we treat here are usually from disadvantaged communities.”

In May last year, Stanbic Bank in partnership with the Ministry of Health and other private sector entities launched the corporate society initiative aimed at raising UGX5.9 billion for safe motherhood.

Diana Ondoga the Head of Corporate Social Initiatives at Stanbic Bank said the first phase of Corporate Society for Safe Motherhood’s support will be implemented in four high-volume facilities with key infrastructure and equipment gaps. The facilities include health centre IVs in Packwach, Busanza, Bukasa and Mukono general hospital.

“As part of Stanbic Bank’s sustainability goals, we remain committed to driving Uganda’s economic growth and creating meaningful transformation in society and hope these efforts and donations will make a positive difference,” Ondoga said.

Dr. Kisa said the Stanbic Bank intervention will make a big difference to the mothers and women in the community around the prison.

The health centre offers general care services (Out-Patient Department), In-Patient, Antenatal, Maternity, Immunization, Family Planning among others.

The Luzira complex is made up of the Women Prison, Murchison Bay Prison, Luzira Upper Prison and the Kampala Remand Prison.

