KAMPALA – As the country celebrates her 61st Independence Day, it is not good news for the main opposition political party – the National Unity Platform (NUP). On Monday morning, the police cordoned off the party’s head office in Kamwokya for the yet to be established reasons.

The party was preparing to hold prayers for their alleged supporters who lost their lives “due to the regime’s actions.”

The event also saw party Secretary General and party spokesperson, David Luwis Rubongoya and Joel Ssenyonyi respectively arrested and taken to Kira police station. It is not yet clear on the charges they have been slapped with.

The party president Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine noted on social media, “The military and police have raided and cordoned off the National Unity Platform Head Office, Kamwokya yet again, in order to block us from holding prayers for our dead, detained and disappeared comrades. No one is allowed to enter or leave the office. While they do this, they will shamelessly gather today to celebrate “independence” even when they behave worse than the colonialists. The cowardly regime will never have the last laugh!!”

In an announcement on Sunday, Kyagulanyi stated that they would gather at their party offices on Monday to pray for their comrades who were killed, abducted, or are still missing.

He expressed his frustration with the security forces’ actions in blocking their prayers.

“The military and police have raided and cordoned off the NUP Head Office, Kamwokya yet again, preventing us from holding prayers for our deceased, detained, and disappeared comrades,” Kyagulanyi voiced his concerns.

He mentioned that nobody is allowed to enter or leave the office, questioning the regime’s behavioir while they celebrate “independence.”

Kyagulanyi criticised the regime for behaving worse than the colonialists they replaced.

“While Museveni and his small group indulge in the celebration of looting and plundering our nation for nearly forty years, we will stand with the families of the victims to remember their loved ones,” Kyagulanyi added.

Currently, Kyagulanyi remains confined to his home, allegedly to prevent him from mobilising for a march.

He was detained at the airport without going through regular immigration procedures and has been blocked from leaving his home since then.

Several of his supporters have also been arrested.

