Uganda celebrated its 61st Independence Anniversary in the district of Kitgum with great fervor and nationalistic spirit.

The event, which took place on October 9th, 2023, was graced with the presence of several high-profile foreign dignitaries and the country’s President, Yoweri Museveni.

A highlight of the celebrations was the awarding of national medals to 41 individuals in recognition of their significant contributions to the country’s development.

The theme of this year’s Independence Day was ‘Sustaining a United and Progressive Nation: Taking Charge of Our Future as a Free Nation.’ This theme echoes the sentiments of Uganda’s founding fathers at the time of independence, emphasizing the importance of unity, progress, and self-determination in charting the nation’s path forward.

Among the medal beneficiaries was the State Minister for Microfinance Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo.

The website has since learnt that Kasolo was honored for his contribution to uplifting the country through Emyooga initiative which has been visible since 2019 when the program was launched by President Museveni.

According to reports, the Emyooga program has covered all districts in Uganda, and that Kasolo has played an active role there.

With the Emyooga program, Hon Kasolo has worked with his team and 6,447 Emyooga Saccos were formed among different divisions, cities, and Municipalities.

The Emyooga program as of July 2022 released 248.7 billion and benefitted over 6,000 Saccos who have given a total of UGX213.39 billion to members.

Kasolo has also taught Ugandans how to save money and many have adopted the culture.

Before receiving the medal on Independence Day, Hon Kasolo was awarded a bull as a token of appreciation by the people of Katakwi in the presence of Vice President Jessica Alupo.

Alupo described Kasolo as one of the Ministers who makes an effort to reach the people by himself and not delegate a team.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

