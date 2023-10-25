JINJA – Police have recovered a semi trailer tanker, Mercedes Benz, blue in color, registration number UAU 402E which was earlier reportedly robbed at bukoyo Village, along the Iganga-Jinja highway.

Police say the trailer was intercepted by a group of 5 armed thugs on the October 21, 2023, at around 9pm, before it was robbed at gun point with 34 tonnes of Kerosene.

Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson noted that it was recovered from Jinja City.

“All the Kerosene, which was being transported from Kenya to Kampala Prompet Energies Ltd, depot was found intact.”

“The scene was thoroughly documented, and the trailer with all its goods handed over to the management of Prompet Energies Ltd. The driver of the trailer, Abdul Nuru, a Somali national based in Kisumu, Kenya, who was attacked, dragged out, tied both hands and legs, and bundled into the car boot, of a Toyota Wish, whose number plates were not identified, was recovered, while dumped in Kakira sugar plantation. He was given first aid and his statement recorded at Iganga police station,” he said in a statement.

Police have embarked on tracking the suspects who fled from the scene.

“The incident also shows that goods in transit, including fuel, continue to be targeted, especially at night, which calls for extra vigilance and target hardening measures. The thugs attempted to break the seal in vain.”

Share this: Facebook

X

