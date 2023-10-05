I&M Bank have set aside this year’s Customer Service Week to engage in activities aimed at maintaining peak customer service experience at their different branches across the country.

Running under the theme “Team Service,” the annual customer service week, which runs in the first week of October has brought about unprecedented excitement amongst I&M Bank Uganda staff, thanks for the week-long engaging activities.

The bank kicked off the long-awaited week with a brand connection where the Bank’s top executives visited different branches across the country, connected with staff and also served customers.

The bank’s Acting Managing Director Sam Ntulume led from the front, by paying a courtesy visit to the Entebbe I&M Bank branch on Monday morning to officially launch the Customer Service Week and the I&M Bank Excellence Challenge, a one month competition among the different I&M Branches aimed to encourage and recognize branches that consistently uphold and excel in customer service standards.

The other activity lined up was Client Engagement, which saw relationship managers and branch managers, visit select clients with gift hampers, and e-cards while appreciation messages were also sent.

On Wednesday October 4, the celebrations evolved around the theme ‘Celebrating African Unit,’ which saw staff embrace African culture right from donning African attire. On Thursday, the bank staff celebrated ‘Pamoja Day.’

“Customers prefer it when their banks stretch beyond the usual services. They want to feel valued; they want to feel and see the bank go an extra mile to cater for their financial needs.

Therefore, the Customer Service Week is very special to us at I&M Bank, because our clients mean everything to us, and we are here to show them that we care about them, and all their financial needs,” Mr Ntulume said.

Ntulume added that his visit to Entebbe was not in isolation, but rather part of several other visits made by the bank’s top management, to interact with the staff and customers alike, about the best ways to maintain unmatched customer service delivery.

The customer service week is an annual international celebration of the importance of customer service, and of the people who serve and support customers on a daily basis.

The exciting week ends this Friday with an awards ceremony, where outstanding performers will be recognized and rewarded with gongs and prizes

