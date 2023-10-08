KAYUNGA – The Fire Brigade and Rescue Services in Kayunga have rescued a one and a half year old girl child from a hazardous 50-feet pit latrine in Sinda Kivuluba village, Kasawo Town Council, Nagalama Division, Mukono District.

The child accidentally fell into the latrine on 7th Oct, 23 while attempting to relieve herself. On realization, the caretaker made a report to police

Police say their timely response and effective actions played a crucial role in saving the little girl’s life.

Following the rescue operation, the child was transported to Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital for thorough medical attention.

“We express our sincere appreciation to the rescue team for their unwavering commitment and quick response, ensuring a positive outcome in this challenging rescue mission.”

