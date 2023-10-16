Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese celebrated its parish day on October 15 where the clergy outlined plans that will mark the 60 years of the diocese’s existence come next year.

Fr Stephen Lusiba, the parish priest who led the celebrations revealed that top on the list will be commercialising the parish gardens as these will be elevated to contemporary standards to attract big functions such as weddings, introductions, and political gatherings.

Fr Lusiba revealed that the project shall include a highly standardised gate with a cottage for the gateman, two bedroom self-contained, a changing house, and well-established parking with pavers, and lights among others.

“Money that will be collected from the gardens will help us in running the church activities,” he said.

The event was graced by Judith Nabakooba, the minister of Lands as chief guest who congratulated Kiyinda parish upon the journey of 59 years and thanked whoever stood with the church to reach this milestone.

“Thank you for always supporting the parish in each and every activity to see that the church activities are moving on well,” she lauded the faithful congregation.

Nabakooba thanked the church for coming up with the idea of an income generating project that will generate money for the parish noting that such projects develop local communities.

The minister also wished this year’s candidates success in their forthcoming national examinations, encouraging them to be courageous and trust in God.

“Just know that you are not the first and you are not going to be an end in yourself. Where you feel that you are not competent enough, consult your friends, teachers but the most important thing is to have confidence that you will make it at the end of day,” she advised.

In her docket as lands minister, Nabakooba also re-echoed her message for people to guard their Bibanja jealously from land grabbers.

She condemned land fragmentation especially among family members when the owners of the estates die.

“While monitoring the Parish Development Model (PDM) program in Mityana, I condemned conflicts especially among family members concerning land. When the owner of the estate dies, the remaining relatives end up into conflicts fighting for the properties they have never toiled for. Use peaceful means to solve misunderstandings without fighting,” she guided.

The parish day mass was animated by Dr. Fr. Michael Mukasa who emphasized the act of giving.

“Give when you have and God will reward you for the kind heart. Give, give, and give until it hurts,” he emphasized.

The day also saw more than 600 children receive the sacrament of holy communion.

