KAMPALA: Uganda’s prestigious annual golf extravaganza, the Uganda Open Golf Open Championship, is set to make a triumphant return for its 82nd edition at the Uganda Golf Club on Thursday, October 12th.

The announcement was made during the press launch earlier today at the Uganda Golf Club. At the press launch, Johnnie Walker the Iconic Whisky brand, known for its big flavorful experiences, was unveiled as the Title sponsors of The JW Uganda Golf Open 2023.

The new Johnnie Walker sponsorship deal is worth Shs 410millon highlighting the brand’s commitment to elevating the game of golf at this year’s tourney.

During the press briefing, Johnnie Walker Brand Manager Christine Kyokunda unveiled the exciting plans that the brand has in store for the Open.

“Johnnie Walker is renowned for showcasing a life of BIG FLAVOUR, and that’s precisely what we’re bringing to this year’s Open. We will be immersing guests, golfers, and golf enthusiasts alike in memorable flavorful experiences at the Hospitality villages. This vibrant space will comprise of a dedicated lounge for players to unwind, and shall provide guests an immersive golf and whisky experience. Attendees can also look forward to thrilling 19th hole experiences, with the unmistakable Johnnie Walker touch at its core,” she said.

James Ochen, Head of Sales Operations at Uganda Breweries, echoed Christine’s enthusiasm for the Open, stating, “As you’ve heard from Tina, we’re thrilled to be back with the Uganda Golf Open, now with the grandeur of our iconic brand, Johnnie Walker. UBL has been a steadfast supporter of the game, evident through our long-standing relationships with you all through our other brands over the years. We have exciting plans for this year’s tournament, and you can rest assured it will be exceptional.”

The event, that will be hosted at the scenic par-70 golf course at Kitante, will feature a diverse range of competitions, kicking off with the Ladies Open, Seniors Open, Amateur Open, Pro-Am, and then the highly anticipated Professional Open, that will close up the golf extravaganza.

Emmanuel Wamala, the Captain of Uganda Golf Club, enthusiastically affirmed the impeccable readiness of the course to host the upcoming tournament.

“As a club, we are fully prepared for the open. We are committed to presenting a course in pristine condition, and we are even offering three practice rounds for participants to make the most of. I’d like to express our sincere gratitude to our Title sponsors, Johnnie Walker, for their invaluable support. To our other partners, thank you immensely. Let’s all convene on the 12th,” Wamala said.

Moses Matsiko, the President of Uganda Golf Union, echoed Wamala’s sentiments and anticipates a wholesome and record-breaking turnout at this year’s tournament.

“The Johnnie Walker Uganda Open will be an opportunity for golfers of all categories, including Ladies, Seniors, and Amateurs, to showcase their talents and skills at a championship level. We will conclude with the Professionals, so prepare for a comprehensive and exciting tournament. As Wamala mentioned, everything is in pristine shape, thanks to our dedicated technical team, which has worked tirelessly on the course for over four months to ensure the success of the open.

I extend a heartfelt thank you to our sponsors, our media partners, and all service providers. I believe that the 2023 JW Uganda Open Championship will be one of the best. My best wishes to everyone taking part, and may the best men and women emerge victorious,” he added.

In addition to Johnnie Walker’s significant support, the event also attracted sponsorship from NBS Sport, who are coming on board as the official media partners, Pinnacle security- who will be in charge of the entire tournament security, Aquafina- the official soft beverage sponsors, HTC, Case Medservices, Medisell, Orchard Interiors and Absa Bank, who contributed Shs 200m towards the tournament, and are the official sponsors of the Pro-Am tournament.

Registration for the premier golfing event is now open through the Uganda Golf Union web portal at www.golf-uganda.com.

Summary of 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Open Schedule:

Ladies Open: 12th to 14th October

Seniors Open: 13th to 14th October

Amateur Open: 18th to 21st October

Pro-Am: 24th October

Professional Open: 24th to 28th October

