KATAKWI– The tech giants Huawei Technologies have launched the DigiTruck in Teso Sub-region in eastern Uganda to equip youth, farmers and local district officers with digital skills to enable them engage in e-commerce and market their produce.

The Vice President said that the Digitruck project would create sustainable livelihood opportunities for the informal sector through enabling small business owners to participate in regional and national trade. “Digital transformation is one of the key drivers of effective human capital development,” she said.

H.E Jessica Alupo lauded Huawei for demystifying ICT by making it all-inclusive to farmers, youths, women, young girls and boys, elderly and different other categories. She appealed to the youth and all those who will benefit from this project to be generous with the skills acquired in order to achieve a multiplier effect.

She said the government considers Huawei Uganda as a strategic and important partner in the transformation of Uganda. “We also acknowledge with appreciation to Huawei for building smart infrastructure here, such as aiding education through ICT,” she said.

The Uganda DigiTruck project is aligned with the country’s 2040 vision, National Development Plan, and Education Digital Agenda Strategy all aimed at transforming the East African state into a digital village.

Mr. Ebittu James who spoke on behalf of Hon. Amongi Betty, Minister of Gender, Labor and Social Development in her speech stated “as we move forward with this initiative, we are guided by a commitment to fostering digital inclusion and advancing the principles of gender equality, labor empowerment and social development”

In her speech she also added that the ministry will commit that they shall continue to work together towards creating and sustaining an enabling environment that supports the implementation of the project.

In her speech, she concluded by extending gratitude to Huawei Technologies Uganda for their invaluable support and dedication toward this endeavor.

Huawei Technologies Uganda Deputy Managing director, Gao Jian stated that this project is part of Huawei TECH4ALL initiative which aims to drive inclusion and sustainability across the globe.

“The DigiTruck has trained over 1,500 Ugandans so far in different rural areas in Uganda. This truck is now in Teso sub-region and plans to train 600 Ugandans for a period of two months,” Gao Jian said.

Gao Jian encouraged beneficiaries to use the skills acquired to engage in e-commerce and sell their farm produce online as well as getting jobs.

Gao Jian concluded by thanking the Guest of Honor who is the Vice President of Uganda H.E Jessica Alupo for her continuous support towards such developmental activities to the people of Teso and Uganda at large. He also appreciated the partnership with the Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development towards this good cause.

