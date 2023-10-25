KAMPALA – The Government has applauded the Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) for conducting a Tracer Study for TVET graduates to identify their destination, determine their relevance and employability.

“This is commendable job for it will inform other input and delivery processes if well disseminated,” said Ms. Kelty Lamaro – Ministry of Education and Sports Permanent Secretary.

Lamaro was on Wednesday officiating at Board’s regional feedback workshop intended at strengthening the efficiency and effectiveness of the conduct of examinations and assessment processes of TVET programmes.

She asked the Heads of TVET Institutions to embrace and input all TVET data in the system, to enable proper planning, reporting, monitoring and evaluation by the Ministry.

“The Ministry has also restructured both the Structure of the Training Institutions and the Departments and Agencies of the TVET. Stakeholders can now separate the functions of TVET managers at the Ministry level for research and Innovations, to TVET Operations and Management and Health Education and Training.”

Madam PS also urged all stakeholders to focus on both increasing TVET trainee enrollment, and improving the quality of training and facilities in order to enhance the employability of the TVET graduates.

“The Heads of TVET Institutions should invest more in skills challenge/competition and Exhibition which the Ministry has started to enable the TVET trainees to show case the confidence in product, service and skills development. When we practice, we perfect and when we perfect we become productive and relevant to the world of employment.”

UBTEB Executive Secretary – Mr. Oyesigye Onesmus noted that over time, they have implemented many programmes and activities including; the conduct of three series of examinations and processing of respective results; the conduct of researches, notable being the Research on Malpractice and administered penalties, Tracer Studies for TVET graduates; the preparations for admission into the International Standards Organization (ISO) System; the enhancement of the Examinations Information Management System; the consultations on assessment curricula reforms including modular assessment; establishment of online Item Development; the development of partnership with Go-Study (of China), Uganda Institution of Professional Engineers(UIPE); and the International network engagements.

“The Board also operationalized the MOUs with the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) and have agreed to hand over the assessing of Accounting Technician Diploma programme. This will be effective with registration of January 2024. The Board will announce the launch date when work processes are completed.”

He noted that the Secretariat has also engaged and partnered with the Uganda Institution of Professional Engineers to strengthen the assessment of the Artisans and Technicians in the Engineering programmes by the Board; and the regulation of these category of TVET graduates among others.

The Heads of TVET Centres, Oyesigye said have also been constantly engaged on clarity in Modular Assessment and Online EIMS System.

“The Secretariat is determined to deepen and widen the influence in assessment and network to ensure that TVET graduate sail through the employment and entrepreneurial world. We have even moved extra mile to secure the Secretariat of the Eastern Africa Association of Educational Assessment (EAAEA), a body that brings together all Assessment bodies in Ethiopia, Republic of South Sudan, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, DR. Congo, Burundi and Congo. This is strategic enough to re-awaken all of us to stand up and walk with the aspirations of TVET T trainees and graduates in Uganda. The Board will continue to pursue the networks in International Vocational Education and Training Association (IVETA), Africa Association of Educational Assessment (AAEA) and the ISO membership,” he said.

In an effort to address the issue of examination malpractice, he urged the Heads of TVET institutions to;

(a) Brief the Instructors recommended for our training, item writing and practical assessment and theory marking activities on the Institutional expectations on top of professionalism, integrity and dependability expectations. They should be mindful about the effects of their actions and decision during these exercises on the nation.

(b) Registration of candidates must be in time to avoid all issues associated with late registration.

(c) Ensure that the Heads of centres, the Registrars and other staff check thoroughly the candidates before handing them over to the Examination Managers to avoid entering in examinations rooms with phones, and other unauthorized examination materials.

(d) Ensure that they focus on continuous improvement of facilities and methods of training especially on the infrastructure and equipment as observed and advised by the Centre Inspectors.

(e) Ensure that the curriculum and syllabus coverage are completed/done in time to enable Trainees prepare for assessment adequately.

(f) Collaborate with the industry/world of work to enable easy access to trainees to industrial attachments.

(g) Promote the TVET training flexibility for increased enrollment of youth into the skilling programmes.

Dr. Eng. Silver Mugisha – Board Chairperson noted that while the TVET delivery system of the ministry of education had incorporated the industry through the Sector Skills Councils, the Assessment Board had not done so effectively.

During the workshop, he said they will listen and provide advisory feedback on the Training delivery aspects. “For instance, the Board seeks the Indulgency of the Ministry to equip both Public and Private Training providers with ICT equipment for learning purposes to ease Trainee practical understanding in ICT.”

“The Board has resolved that Heads of TVET Examination Centres should play their key role by presenting candidates that they have checked, and are ready to sit for examinations. Therefore, candidates entering examination rooms, with all sorts of materials must be fought first by the institutions themselves so as to reduce on the malpractice incidences which/that disadvantages the students.”

