Militants linked to Islamic State killed two foreign tourists and a Ugandan tour guide in an attack in the Queen Elizabeth National Park near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda Police said on Tuesday evening.

“We have registered a cowardly terrorist attack on two foreign tourists and a Ugandan in Queen Elizabeth National Park. The three were killed, and their safari vehicle burnt,” Fred Enanga, the spokesperson of Uganda Police said in a brief statement.

“Our joint forces responded immediately upon receiving the information and are aggressively pursuing the suspected ADF rebels. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. More details to follow,” the police said.

The assailants burnt down the tourist’s vehicles, the police said.

The incident happened ay evening on Katwe Road between L. Nyamununka and Kabatooro

