KAMPALA – The Archdiocese of Mbarara Development Association (AMDA) on Thursday hosted a breakfast meeting in which it awarded its different partners who enabled them to successfully hold the ninth caravan in Ibanda.

Under the theme “Be Vigilant, Stay Firm in Faith”, the four-day caravan which ran from the 7th to the 10th of September 2023 saw the highest number of patients treated at the medical camp, totaling 9,334 persons, according to Mr. Chris Gumisiriza, the Group’s Chairman.

People were treated for a range of health conditions, including eye care with cataract surgeries and reading glasses, dental services, cancer screening, General Medical Care, Specialist Psychiatric Care, Specialist Gynaecology Care, Ante-natal Care, Post Natal Care, TB Screening & mental health, HIV Counselling and Testing Services, Counselling services, screening for Non-Communicable Diseases and Laboratory Services among others.

The Medical Camp – the biggest activity during the caravan is aimed at providing preventing, promoting, curating and rehabilitating health services to the people in the selected areas.

Its objectives are to provide general medical consultation and care to the people, diagnostic laboratory services, cancer screening services, dental and optical services including cataract surgery, health education and promotion to the people.

Gumisiriza noted that this year, the caravan was particularly exciting because it attracted the highest number of community participants in both Ibanda and Kihani parishes, the highest number of partners and the highest number of patients treated at the medical camp.

He re-echoed their Group’s 7 pillars of Unity, Spiritual Development, Leadership Development, Economic Empowerment, Education, Health and Wellness, and Environmental Sustainability.

He revealed that over 250 members of AMDA participated in voluntary activities during the Caravan aimed at strengthening and empowering Catholic communities in Ibanda Deneary.

“We extend special thanks to the council leaders for their crucial role in mobilizing resources and implementing.”

“On behalf of the AMDA Executive Committee, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to all AMDA members, associates, friends, and corporate organizations who contributed to the success of this year’s caravan. Your generosity, whether individual or collective, provided the necessary resources, including cash, human resources, technical support, physical items, and moral support, which were crucial to the event’s success. May the Lord bless and reward you abundantly for your contributions.”

“Heartfelt thanks to our partners for their unwavering support in touching the lives of the people in Ibanda Deanery. We eagerly anticipate fostering long-term collaborative relationships, and our AMDA Executive will commence formalizing these partnerships for sustainable growth,” he added.

He interested them in the forthcoming 10th Annual AMDA caravan in 2024, which will take place in Rushooka parish, Ntungamo district.

Mr. Gumisiriza also lauded His Grace Bainomugisha, the Archbishop of Mbarara Archdiocese, for leading the Sacrifice of Mass at the end of the Caravan.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr. Rosemary Byanyima – ED Mulago National Referral Hospital attributed the success of Ibanda caravan to “the power of numbers.”

“Numbers of AMDA members and partners have made this caravan a success. Two, the love for God’s people. I’m sure AMDA is doing this out of love.”

She commended all the members and urged them to keep the spirit because “pulling the resources together is much easier when we are together. As AMDA members you have friends and companies you know and bring on board, you also bring in your resources not in terms of money only but in terms of the time you put in.”

“We look forward to having more successful caravans and all of us participating. I want to commend the organizing team because it takes a lot of time and a lot of commitment. Mobilizing resources is not easy, and in a special way, I want to commend our partners who gave us money, and things in kind and also participated.”

Some of the awardees include; National Medical Stores, Umeme Limited, Letshego Uganda Limited, The Microfinance Support Centre Ltd, Presidential Projects and Industrial Hubs, The Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB), Office of the Deputy Speaker 8 Centenary Bank, National Water Sewerage Corporation, Bank of Uganda, City Oil (U) Ltd, Solomon Consortium Security Uganda Ltd, among many others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

