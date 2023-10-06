KAMPALA – A total of 40 people including Busiro South Member of Parliament Matovu Charles were apprehended for inciting violence on Thursday as police blocked National Unity Platform – NUP President, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine from meeting his supporters who were awaiting him upon arrival from abroad.

Mr. Wine who has been outside the country for international mobilisation tour was detained upon arrival at Entebbe airport at 10:20am before he was whisked away in awaiting security car straight to his house in Magaere.

In a statement, Patrick Onyango – Police Spokesperson, Kampala Metropolitan noted that the joint deployments, including both overt and covert officers were strategically positioned, and snap checkpoints were established on all roads leading to Entebbe and along Gayaza road to ensure everything was normal.

“Various items intended for use in processions, such as red berets, handheld megaphone speakers, and white and red T-shirts branded “Kunga Uganda,” were recovered and exhibited.”

“Relevant statements were taken, and all 40 arrested suspects underwent fingerprinting and profiling. These individuals will face charges in court as operations persist,” he added.

In September Police announced the suspension of the opposition political party’s mobilisation activities on allegations of several breaches of guidelines that led to public disorder, traffic disruption and delays, loss of business, malicious damage to property, and dangerous driving causing death and injuries, among others.

Police told the press that the suspension of mobilisation activities, continues until when the NUP leadership complies with the police guidelines and is law-abiding.

“While the NUP insists that their mobilisation tours were peaceful, we had credible intelligence on how, they were determined to confront police and attract ugly scenes. Their unregulated processions, caused significant risk to the public, motorists, pedestrians, bystanders and participants,” said Fred Enanga – Police Spokesperson.

He says that in the first phase, the police and sister security agencies exercised restraint and avoided any confrontation with NUP that could have attracted ugly scenes for publicity and negative propaganda against the police and the country at large.

In the previous NUP demonstrations, several people lost their lives, and others were charged with various crimes ranging from Arson, malicious damage, attempted murder, incitement of violence, damages to roads, assault and obstruction of officers on duty and various traffic offences among others.

However, Mr. Wine vowed to defiantly continue with its second phase of the mobilisation tour. Police say they have a duty to police public meetings in a proportionate manner.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

