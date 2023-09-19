KALIRO/BUSHENYI – Police in Busoga North and Kaliro district, dismissed D/C Bwire Moses Mangeni, aged 27, on disciplinary charges of discreditable conduct, and further charged him to court with Attempted Murder, of Police Constable Kutosi Tyson which occurred on September 12, 2023 around 11pm.

Accordingly, the suspect had requested the keys to the police motorcycle, so as to travel to his home village in Busia district, but was denied the motorcycle, which was the only transport at Namugongo Police Post in Kaliro.

“This angered the suspect and he picked a hoe, and hacked PC Kutosi, inflicting injuries on him. Immediately after, he picked up a gun with 30 rounds and fired all the bullets. Several bullet holes were found in the room of the OC post. The suspect was arrested as he handed over the gun with an empty magazine at Kaliro NTC,” said Fred Enanga, police spokesperson.

The victim PC Kutosi was rushed to Musana HC for treatment.

In a separate development, the police in Greater Bushenyi and Sheema district, also charged CPL Ambrose Katumwehe, a 57-year-old, police officer attached to Kanekye Police Post, Kashozi division, with threatening violence, against Nakyanzi caroline, a barmaid in Kanekye trading centre on September 12, 2023 at around 11pm.

It is said that the suspect while in a drunken state, and armed with a gun, threatened to fire bullets at the victim’s door if she failed to open. Shortly after, he fired 3 bullets at her door, which prompted an alarm.

“The suspect returned to his post and was arrested by the DPC and team. The fun was recovered, cartridges and exhibited. He was charged with Attempted Murder and threatening violence.”

