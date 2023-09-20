GULU – Police in Gulu district have in custody a 20-year-old Rubangakene Richard, peasant of Coopil village, Angaya parish, Unyama sub county on charges of Aggravated Defilement and murder by hitting of his step-sister, Agenorwat Angel, an 11 year old.

Agenorwat was a pupil at Coopil Primary School in Gulu district.

According to police, the suspect on the September 14, 2023, at around 2pm, asked his step sister to go and pick plates from the house before he immediately followed her in the house, grabbed and violently defiled her.

“After the forceful sexual act, he picked a hammer and hit her head, killing her instantly. The killer weapon was recovered,” said Fred Enanga, police spokesperson.

“The horrific murder of the 11 year old, girl victim is a reminder of the dangers young girls face, even before their siblings. Children below the age of 12, are not mature enough to defend themselves. It is important to always keep an eye on them.”

