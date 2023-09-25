KASESE – The National Unity Platform (NUP) party has contributed Shs10 million towards the homecoming party of Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere.

The party, scheduled for October 4th, 2023, is to celebrate Mumbere’s return to the kingdom after he was acquitted of charges of terrorism, treason and attempted murder, among others, following his arrest after the army stormed his palace in November 2016.

The money was on Sunday delivered by NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya to the Rwenzururu Kingdom offices in Kasese town.

“When the [NUP] president was here last time, the leaders presented the need to support the Omusinga’s homecoming and other projects. He [Kyagulanyi] pledged that NUP would make a contribution, and I am here to deliver our initial contribution of Shs 10 million. I hope this is evidence that NUP stands firmly in solidarity with the people of Rwenzururu,” Rubongoya said.

He further called for justice for the more than 150 individuals who lost their lives during the 2016 raid by soldiers on the palace.

“We understand the trials and tribulations that the king and his subjects have gone through for the last seven years. We appreciate the sorrows and pain that the people have gone through. NUP continues to condemn the humiliation of the King and also demands justice for the many lives that were lost,” he said.

During his visit to Kasese on August 30th while on his national mobilization tour, Kyagulanyi pledged Shs 10 million and encouraged NUP MPs to contribute to this noble cause.

Ms Gloria Masika, who received the money on behalf of Rwenzururu Kingdom secretariat, expressed gratitude to NUP for their timely contribution.

She acknowledged that raising the required funds of Shs 9 billion for the homecoming and other related activities has been challenging.

“If there was any other way to acquire this money, we wouldn’t have run a fundraiser. However, this is the only way, and yet our collections are still low. We appreciate this Shs 10 million from NUP. I am appealing to all other institutions, including DP, NRM, and FDC, to also come and support us because Shs 9 billion is not a small amount. Let us remember that we are Banyarwenzururu first before we become associates of political parties,” Masika observed.

