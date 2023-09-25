KAMPALA – Nile Breweries Limited has launched a smart drinking campaign dubbed “Enjoy Like a Boss – Be a Champion of Moderation” to champion responsible drinking behavior and sensitizing the general public on the dangers of drink-driving across the country.

Emmanuel Njuki, the Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs at NBL stated that the campaign seeks to speak to the power of beer as a drink of moderation whilst highlighting the benefits of practicing Smart Drinking.

“As Uganda’s market leader for beer, we are committed to promoting responsible enjoyment of our beverages and accelerating the reduction of harmful consumption of alcohol in Uganda.” said Njuki said at the launch event of the campaign.

“We want every experience with our brands to be a positive one and a big part of that is through helping customers make smart choices while enjoying our products,”

According to Njuki, the smart drinking campaign is part of initiatives to mark the Global Beer Responsible Day. This is an annual commitment by AB InBev, our parent company, to foster the smart drinking culture beyond our company walls and out into the communities we live and work across the globe.

Over the years, we have had various initiatives to drive smart drinking including guidance labeling on our beers, bar activations, responsible marketing and advertising, awareness campaigns through traditional media and social media, social behavioral change campaigns, such as “No Excuse”, Inter-University smart drinking challenge, and road safety programs. On average, NBL commits close to Shs300M annually towards these initiatives.

Nile Breweries Limited hosted a bar activation at Luxor Bar & Restaurant in Mbarara to sensitize and educate consumers on how to “Enjoy like a Boss” by championing moderation.

“We want to advise and remind our customers that moderation is key, they should not drink and drive, they should alternate between a beer and a non-alcoholic drink like water, and always pair food with their drink,” advised Njuki.

This campaign will run until December 2023 with the brewery carrying out sensitization campaigns to champion responsible drinking behaviour in various outlets across the country.

