KAMPALA – The Board of Directors at Monitor Publications Limited has announced that its Managing Director; Mr. Anthony Glencross who served the company for over 8 years is going into early retirement.

Mr. Glencross who spearheaded Monitor Publications Limited’s transformation from a legacy print media company to a fast-growing multimedia company will leave the firm with effect from 31 December 2023, according to Prof. Samuel Sejjaaka, the Board Chairman.

Prof. Sejjaak praised Mr. Glencross for being instrumental in steering the Company through the shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic and that he leaves the Company in a stable financial position and a promising outlook.

“Mr. Glencross will continue serving in the role for the remainder of 2023 as the Board undertakes a competitive recruitment process to identify a suitable replacement. Further announcements will be made once this process is finalized,” Prof. Sejjaaka wrote on behalf of other directors.

“The Board, Management, and Staff extend their sincere appreciation to Mr. Glencross for his service to the Company and Nation Media Group PLC, and wish him a well-deserved and successful transition to the next chapter of his life,” he added.

Mr. Glencross who joined Monitor Publications Limited in 2015, has vast experience in general management, sales management, marketing, distribution, and production processes.

Having started his journey in advertising sales, with good general knowledge of media, marketing and general management in Africa his experience and knowledge has been gained from all sides; business owner, media owner and advertising agency.

