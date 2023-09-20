MBARARA – Police in Mbarara have in custody Mr. Atuhaire Adson – the Deputy LC5 Chairperson, Kiruhura district on allegations of raping a 20-year-old student of Bishop Stuart University – BSU.

It is said that the 30-year-old suspect on September 8, 2023, at around 2pm, exchanged contact with the victim, in Rwentondo, Kakoba ward, in Mbarara City, after she gave them directions to Golden Leaf Bar.

Police say that later that evening, he called the victim and offered to take her out for an evening.

“He picked her up from the hostel at Kakoba Kyapatoni cell, went and bought groceries and snacks. On their way back, the suspect took a different route and along the way, raped the victim. The matter was reported to police, and the suspect arrested. His motor vehicle was also impounded,” said SCP Enanga Fred – Police Spokesperson.

“We would like to warn young women to be extra cautious, when moving out with strangers, especially when alone. The victim was particularly vulnerable, when the suspect took a different direction and raped her.”

