KAMPALA – Embattled FDC president Patrick Amuriat has described the Tuesday delegates’ conference that ousted him as a fallacy and scoffed at the organisers, including founding president Dr Kizza Besigye.

The delegates’ conference that was called by FDC party chairman Wasswa Birigwa and attended by, among others, Dr Besigye, issued a seven-point resolution, among which that Amuriat and Secretary General Nathan Nandala have been suspended.

The meeting, which took place at the FDC offices at Katonga, Kampala, after being blocked by police from sitting at Busabala, also installed Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago as the interim president while recommending disciplinary action against Amuriat, Mafabi and Geoffrey Ekanya, the party treasurer.

But appearing on a radio talkshow on Tuesday evening, Amuriat poured cold water on the Katonga conference, saying it lacks legitimacy and that the party lawyers are working to open a case against the individuals involved in the impeachment meeting.

“They do not have the powers to decide even if there was no court order against the conference. Our lawyers are working on a case against the individuals involved in the conference,” he said.

He also scoffed at Dr Besigye, saying he has lost respect for him.

“Of all people, maybe I can excuse Ssemujju and Lukwago because they are fairly new in the party but not Francis Mwijukye, Harold Kaija and Besigye. I think they have shot themselves in the foot by trying to kill their own party,” he charged.

“I had a lot of respect for our founding president Dr Kizza Besigye but I’m a man who can’t be a bootlicker of anyone. The code that brought us together as FDC has been broken today.

“We have the capacity to regroup and move on without Besigye and I can assure you we are going to move forward. We are now progressing with the election of NEC on October 16,” he added.

Amuriat also described Birigwa as a 75-year-old comedian, saying it was a mistake to entrust with the party leadership.

