JINJA – The fundraising drive for the royal wedding of Kyabazinga Gabula Nadiope was on Friday launched by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs Rebecca Kadaga Nadiope and the new queen of Busoga, Jovia Mutesi, are set to walk down the aisle come November 18, 2023.

While launching the drive, Kadaga unveiled the Centenary Bank account and mobile money merchant codes for both Airtel money and MTN Uganda, all registered under the name “The Kyabazinga of Busoga,” where funds from well-wishers shall send their m contributions.

However, the deputy prime minister, who is also the Kamuli Woman MP, warned the committee that the fundraising should not portray the king as unable to fund the function.

“You should be careful with everyone you’re mobilizing these funds from, because some showoffs may resolve to boast on how they helped the Kyabazinga to marry a wife, an issue, which is belittling to the entire kingdom,” she said.

The kingdom prime minister, Dr. Joseph Muvawala, said they will determine the budget depending on the collections.

“Collections determine the expenditure and you cannot decide on the expenditure without having the money first, therefore, let us collect the money first, then details of the whole budget shall be disclosed at a later stage,” he said.

He added that the royal wedding will be streamed live on major media platforms across the country.

“This is an all inclusive wedding, where grassroots people have been prioritized to have a feel of it’s happenings, since the space for both the church wedding and royal reception are limited, but with streaming centres at the different district headquarters, homes and play grounds will enable everyone to have live time access to the event, even when faraway,” he said.

Kadaga also unveiled a 23 member committee, led by Engineer, Patrick Batumbya, which will oversee all the organization for the royal wedding.

The committee is also composed of the presidential affairs minister, Milly Babalanda, as the local governments’ mobilizer, general duties minister Justine Lumumba, as the head of media, KCCA director Dorothy Kisaka in charge of special assignments, the chairman of Uganda Moslem supreme council, Dr. Mohammed Lubega, as the general coordinator and David Batema, and the resident judge of Iganga High Court.

Kadaga acknowledged recipient of 304 million Shillings, which was collected from the members of the organizing committee, as a steering wheel ahead of other fundraising drives for the royal wedding.

