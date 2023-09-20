BUYENDE – Police in Buyende district have in custody, Sempa Vincent, a former MP Aspirant for Buyende West for attempted robbery and fraud in a mercury deal of a German Store in Busikwe village, Gumpi sub county in Buyende district.

Sempa was arrested alongside his driver Isaac Musoke Robert, Tiya Ndimulodi, an army officer attached to the Fisheries Protection Unit,

Police noted that two others; Fredrick Ngobi of Munyegera Ward, Buwenge in Jinja and Nsuguba Ibrahim, a boda boda rider of Kamuli were killed by a mob, after the deal went wrong.

“The suspects went to the home of the seller of Mercury, Mzeeyi Bamwegobye Mutwaire, with the intention of intoxicating the sellers with chloroform and steal it from them. As they were spraying chloroform, one of the sons raised an alarm which attracted residents,” said Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson in a statement.

“Police responded and arrested 5 suspects for the double murder of Ngobi Fredrick and Muhammad. They include;Muyige Evulantine, Mwase Siragi, Mwige Swaibu, Mwase Ali and Mwase Karim and appeared in court.

As the police we shall continue pursuing perpetrators of mob justice and lawlessness.”

