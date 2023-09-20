AMURU – Police in Amuru district have in custody, a 20-year-old, suspect for allegedly raping an 80-year-old female adult.

Mr. Oyet Sunday, a peasant farmer, is said that on September 20, 2023 at around 5am, in Okojo-andara village, Labala parish, in Amuru district pushed the victim’s door, which was supported from inside with a stone.

“He proceeded and grabbed the victim by the neck and threatened to kill her, if she made an alarm. The victim was raped and left with serious injuries. She narrated her ordeal to the neighbors, who immediately traced the shoe prints of the suspect in the muddy soils and arrested him,” said Fred Enanga, police spokesperson in a statement.

“His underpants were recovered and found with suspected blood stains for DNA comparison.”

On the other hand, police in East Kyoga and Soroti West, are actively searching for 15 suspects, who gang raped, a 23-year-old female adult, and peasant of Amen, “B” cell in Western division. The incident happened on September 19, 2023, at around midnight at Odeke cell, Nakalunya ward, Western division in Soroti City.

Police say that on September 18, 2023, after her work, the victim went and visited her man friend at Camp Swahili, till 10pm, when she left to return to her home. Along the way, she met her two cousins, Isaac and Nathan, who took her, for a drink at a bar in wire cell till around midnight, when they left to return home.

“On their way home, they were joined by a group of around 13 men, shortly afterwards, the two cousins, drew knives and threatened to stab the victim if she did not remove her clothes. She was gang raped by her two cousins and 13 others. Her cousins also robbed her phone, cash 200,000/= shoes, vest, bra and knickers.”

