KAMPALA – Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) have commented on the crossing of their former top decision-making leader, Mwiru Paul to the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Mwiru has been in the top decision-making organ of ANT, “where he has played a significant role in Party growth. His input will definitely be missed.”

The former Jinja East MP Paul Mwiru on an FDC ticket, lost his seat in the House after he defected to ANT.

This week, he again defected to NUP. Party leader Robert Kyagulanyi welcomed him, announcing that he was not an opponent but an ally.

Alaso Alice Asianut, Ag National coordinator, ANT Party said that they continue with the painstaking and deliberate process of developing and deploying values-based leaders – men and women of conviction towards the change of political culture in Uganda.

“The Alliance for National Transformation will continue working with other political parties, organisations, well-meaning individuals, and stakeholders to bring about a meaningful Transition in Uganda.”

In a statement, Alaso revealed that Mwiru never formerly informed the but they learnt about his departure from the media.

“Nonetheless, we wish Paul well in his next political home,” she added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related