KAMPALA —Victoria University hosted the Uganda Vice Chancellors’ Forum (UVCF) meeting, an umbrella association of all Vice Chancellors and Heads of Institutions of all the recognized Universities of Uganda.

In this meeting, Victoria University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Lawrence Muganga called for collaboration to help reshape and uplift Uganda’s Higher Education to greater heights.

”It is through collaborative efforts like these that we can drive positive change and foster excellence in our academic institutions. Together, we can empower the next generation of learners and make a lasting impact on Uganda’s educational landscape,” said Prof Muganga.

”I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for attending the meeting and actively participating in the discussions on matters of higher education. Your commitment and dedication to shaping the future of education in Uganda is truly inspiring.”

”It was a great day for me and a special blessing for me to give honor to the giants of Uganda’s Higher Education. Those indomitable educators have contributed a lot to our country’s academic arena and they deserve all the honors and respect,” added prof. Muganga.

He also gifted copies of his new book ”Authentic University” to his colleagues.

Uganda Vice Chancellors Forum was constituted in 1997.

It was a dedicated group of Vice Chancellors and Heads of Institutions who felt that it was useful to have a united voice and share lessons on mutual concerns.

UVCF enhances the sharing of knowledge, information and practices and advises the Government on various policies for promoting University Education, it also publishes and carries out any other activity intended to promote Higher Education in Uganda.

The Forum members are the Vice Chancellors and Heads of Institutions of all the recognized Universities of Uganda. Representatives of the Ministry responsible for Education and the National Council for Higher Education are granted observer status. The Forum may grant observer status to any suitable person or relevant body.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related

Continue Reading