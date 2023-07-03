Top leaders from the Uganda People’s Congress are Oyam North to campaign for the party’s flagbearer ahead of the by-election on 6th July 2023.

The campaign trail led by the Party President Hon. Jimmy Akena campaigned in Aleka and Iceme Sub Counties on the afternoon of Monday 3rd July 2023.

Key among other leaders on the campaign trail including

UPC President and Lira City East Division MP Hon. Jimmy Akena, Hon. Maxwell Akora MP Maruzi County and National Party Treasurer, Hon. Ocan Patrick MP Apac Municipality and Hon. Nelson Lemba Okello MP Maruzi County North.

Others include, Hon. Kenny Auma MP Kwania District, Hon. Vincent Obong Eyit MP Lira City West, UPC 2021 Candidate for Woman MP Apac District Hon. Achola Suzan Engola, Apac Municipality Mayor Mr. Ongom Eyul, Regional Vice Chairperson of Lango Mr. Ongom Chris, UPC Apac District Chairman.

Speaking at one of the rallies, the UPC president said assured voters of the party victory.

“I bring to you a very strong candidate. What we only need is a free and fair election,” Akena said during a rally at Acut Parish in Ngai Sub County on Wednesday.

He added: “I’m here in Oyam until the final vote is cast and I will make sure that every vote that has been cast for my candidate is counted.”

Mr. Akena also warned against vote rigging scheme and said UPC will reject it.

Oyam District is part of the 11 administrative units (one city, one municipal council, and nine districts) that make up the Lango Sub-region.

The Oyam North County seat fell vacant following the death of Charles Okello Engola Macodwogo, who was gunned down by his personal bodyguard, Pte Wilson Sabiiti, on May 2, 2023.

The Electoral Commission (EC) nominated four candidates to be in the race out of the nine aspirants that had earlier picked nomination forms.

Those nominated include; Dr. Eunice Apio Otuko of Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), Mr. Samuel Engola Okello Junior of National Resistance Movement (NRM), Mr. Freddy Newton Okello of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), and Mr. Daniel Okello of National Unity Platform (NUP).

