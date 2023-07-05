OYAM —Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) says the party is ready and determined to register victory in the Thursday Oyam North By-election.

Speaking at the final rally on Tuesday, UPC party president Jimmy Akena asked Oyam residents ‘not to sell’ their constituency into the hands of what he terms as ‘greedy leaders’ by accepting vote buying.

Akena and party bigwigs have been on a campaign trail of their candidate, Dr. Eunice Apio in the Oyam North parliamentary by-election.

The team led by Akena on Tuesday camped at Aleka and Icemecamped in Aleka, Ngai and Otwal among other areas in a last-minute attempt to persuade voters as the candidates wrapped up their campaigns.

The UPC camp has invested its energies and hopes – in its candidate, Dr Eunice Apio Otuku.

Akena has joined forces with other UPC legislators to ensure that it is their candidate that reigns supreme in the upcoming by-election.

The UPC leader said he is pitching camping in Oyam to campaign for Apio and stick around until the last vote is counted.

“Every time I campaign, I campaign for UPC because I believe in UPC,” he told the supporters

“That is why I stand here as the [party] president to ensure that we win this election.”

Oyam District is part of the 11 administrative units (one city, one municipal council, and nine districts) that make up the Lango Sub-region.

The Oyam North County seat fell vacant following the death of Charles Okello Engola Macodwogo, who was gunned down by his personal bodyguard, Pte Wilson Sabiiti, on May 2, 2023.

