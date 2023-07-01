KAMPALA – Over the course of the last two weeks, the board, management and staff of Uganda Breweries paid tribute to Sir Ivan Menezes, the former CEO of Diageo at their plant in Port Bell, Luzira.

To allow everyone to honor Sir Menezes, they set up a condolence booth where their stakeholders inscribed messages of love and appreciation to him and support and comfort for his family and loved ones.

“We remember like it’s just yesterday when Sir Menezes visited Uganda in 2015. His passion for our business continuity and success was outstanding and he made sure to emphasize it because he cared about all that benefit from it. He understood that success of Uganda Breweries meant a livelihood for people making a living in our value chain, the communities around us and the nation at large,” UBL says.

“Do business the right way, there is no right way to do a wrong thing.” He began. “It doesn’t matter if you can’t get your business done because we will be around, just like Bell (Lager) has been around since 1950; Johnnie Walker has been around since 1802. We have faced revolutions, famines, World Wars and are still around.”

“That’s why I say to my colleagues in the business – ‘Always do things the right way; never feel under short-term pressure to cut corners. Live your values.” He added.

Sir Menezes was especially proud of the work UBL does in having alcohol play a more positive role in society and applauded UBL’s Local Raw Material (LRM) programme for looking out for local farmers and empowering them to boost their household income.

He challenged them to be a star employer in Uganda – a company that grows talent, exports talent, provides a great place to work, opportunities to learn and develops skills.

Sir Ivan Manuel Menezes, an Indian-born American and British business executive was born on 10 July 1959 and died on 7 June 2023.

