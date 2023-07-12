KAMPALA – Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB), the regulator and coordinator of examinations and awards in the Business and Technical profession in Uganda has urged the Heads of Centres with issues to school pay plan to start doing BULK PAYMENTS on UBTEB bank account for all candidates and submit names for verification with proof of payment.

Thereafter, the centres can send proof of full payment, list of registered candidates and the total centre invoice.

For inquiries, you can send an email via ubtebacc@gmail.com

ABOUT UBTEB

The UBTEB is mandated to streamline, regulate and coordinate examinations and awards in the Business and Technical profession in Uganda by Statutory Instrument No. 9 of 2009. The UBTEB Regulations 2009, Statutory Instrument No. 9 operationalises the BTVET Act, 2008 that provides for the promotion and coordination of BTVET; the principles governing BTVET; the establishment of the Institutional framework for the promotion and coordination of BTVET; the establishment of the Uganda Qualifications framework and the financing of BTVET and for other related matters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related