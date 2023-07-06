KAMPALA —The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has trashed media reports claiming a bad blood between the country’s statistics body and United States Embassy in Kampala over Uganda Demographic Health Survey funding.

Earlier media reports suggested that Uganda Demographic Health Survey would be jeopardized over withdrawal of UGX. 7 billion towards UDHS exercise, a programme carried out after five years.

In a statement on Wednesday, UBOS

said: “There is no bad relationship with the US Government on the issue of UDHS.”

“UBOS wishes to categorically state that the shs7 billion mentioned was meant for technical support mainly for employees of ICF Macro and printing services. The Government of Uganda provided support towards the programme by over 90% of the financial requirements. In addition, UNICEF and UNFPA, maintained their financial contribution towards undertaking of the UDHS.”

“The UDHS has been implemented in Uganda since 1988. UBOS has, over the years therefore, developed sufficient technical capacity to fully implement UDHS up to dissemination. The technical support which was terminated, however, does not jeopardise the result of UDHS.”

UBOS in a statement dismissed reports of employing unaccepted protocols under the survey — maintaining that UDHS results are collected using international acceptable standards.

“In fact, the 7th UDHS is in the final stages towards publication. When published, we appeal to all stakeholders to make good of the indicators derived from UDHS for policy formulation, programme implementation and monitoring development performance in the health sector.”

“UBOS wishes to assure all stakeholders that there is a full cordial relationship and continued cooperation with the US government on all matters in regard to statistics development processes,” it added.

