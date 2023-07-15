KAMPALA —The Uganda National Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has revealed that they have postponed this year’s national census to a later date.

Earlier, the national census was scheduled to take place in August, but officials from the bureau say this date seems not to be possible.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, the Deputy Executive Director UBOS, Mr Godfrey Nabongo said the postponement has been due to delayed purchase of tablets that are meant to be used in the exercise.

“The key issue is the procurement of the tablets and we are seeing the date of August not being feasible and we are making a report to Ministry of finance and to cabinet to set the date so that we seek to get guidance on the best options under the circumstances,” Mr Nabongo said.

He added that, “We had some financial challenges in the last financial year and we had to ask government to allow us to repourpose some money to allow us to undertake most of the pre-census activities which government allowed and some work still needs to be done.”

Mr Nabongo said they are not sure which date the census will take place and are now waiting on government to set a new date.

“In the course of next week, government should be able to release a new date regarding census, so a new date will be communicated, after consulting with government,” Mr Nabongo told journalists at a press conference.

He added that: “We may not give you the exact date but we are making proposals and we expect government to give us a position on when we must fo the census, so August is turning out not to be possible given where we are in terms of readiness because of the procurement of tablets.”

