KYENJOJO – The bus driver lost his life at the scene of the accident in an accident at Mukunyu-Kyenjojo District along Kampala-Fort Portal Road.

Kawawu Dauda attached to Link bus died on Tuesday night at around 1945 hours, when the bus, M/V UAY 485, he was driving rammed into a stationary broken-down trailer registration No. UAV 326, Mercedes-Benz.

Police say nine other individuals sustained injuries, comprising eight female adults and one male adult and were rushed to Kyenjonjo Hospital for medical attention.

On the other hand, on Wednesday at around 0130 hours, another accident occurred involving M/V UAQ 409D, an Isuzu Bus belonging to Crown Coaches Bus Company. The bus collided with a stationary broken-down vehicle, M/V UAN 902, a Mitsubishi Fuso.

“One passenger, who was seated in the front of the bus, sustained severe injuries and was immediately taken to Kiryandongo Hospital for medical treatment,” said Kananura Michael, PRO, traffic and road safety.

Police attributed the accidents to reckless driving and road obstruction due to broken-down vehicles.

Police warned the drivers to:

Ensure that reflectors are placed both in front and behind broken-down motor vehicles to alert other road users.

Immediately inform the police for assistance in off-loading goods and towing the vehicles away from the roads.

Adhere to speed limits and exercise vigilance, especially at night when poor visibility increases the risk of accidents.

And members of the public and other road users are urged to notify the local police if the driver or caretaker fails to report a broken-down vehicle. Road safety is a collective responsibility.

