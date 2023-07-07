KAMPALA – The country is still mourning the fallen Ugandan businessman Apollo Nyegamehe, alias Aponye.

Aponye passed away on Thursday evening at around 9:00 PM in a tragic road accident along the Ntungamo-Mbarara Road in Itojo in Ntungamo district when his motor vehicle registration number UBF 300Z (Land Cruiser) rammed into FUSO number plate UAZ 767D which had parked alongside the road.

Below is the tentative burial programme

FRIDAY JULY 7TH 2023

-Body remains in Funeral Home- Aplus Funeral Services

-6:00PM Prayers for Family &Friends at Lubowa, Nkrumah Lane Oppositte JCRC offices

SATURDAY JULY 8TH 2023

Body remains at Funeral Home- A plus Funeral Services

-6:00PM Prayers for Family &Friends at Lubowa- Nkrumah Lane Oppositte JCRC offices

SUNDAY JULY 8TH 2023-

3:00PM, Body arrives home at Lubowa, Nkrumah Lane, Opposite JCRC Offices

-4:00PM, Official Vigil at Lubowa-Nkrumah Lane Opposite JCRC Offices

MONDAY JULY 9TH 2023

10:00AM Requiem Mass at Rubaga Cathedral

TUESDAY JULY 10TH 2023

-10:00AM, Body arrives at St.Luke Muhanga Catholic Church for Mass.

– 6:00PM, Vigil at Apollo’s Home, Muhanga TC, Rukiiga District

WEDNESDAY JULY 11TH 2023

10:00 AM, Burial starting with Mass at Apollo’s Home Muhanga TC, Rukiiga District

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related