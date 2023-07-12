Times Higher Education (THE) is looking for people passionately committed to improving higher education in Sub-Saharan Africa to join its newly created Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings advisory board.

A broad range of individuals, from diverse backgrounds and geographies across the Sub-Saharan Africa region, are being sought to be critical friends of THE and advise on the general strategy for the Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings.

THE’s inaugural

Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings 2023 was released on Monday 26 June, with the University of the Witwatersrand, in Johannesburg, South Africa, topping the table. The ranking was

specifically developed for universities in Sub-Saharan Africa to access their impact in addressing the challenges in the region in line with Africa’s Agenda 2063 and the global Sustainable Development Goals.

The methodology was developed by THE through extensive engagement with university leaders across the region, in consultation with a consortium of African and international organisations led by Ashesi university, in partnership with Mastercard Foundation.

Binta Hussaini, Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings owner and THE data scientist, said: “We want this ranking to be solely driven by Africans for Africans and believe the ranking has the potential

to bring positive change, not just within higher education but to the region at large.

“This can only happen with advice from people who are passionate about higher education in the sub-continent and can provide their insights and feedback to improve the ranking enabling it to better achieve its objectives.”

The voluntary role requires members to participate as individuals, not as representatives of a particular organisation. The board, which will meet four times a year with information and administrative support from THE, will help the organisation make decisions with THE being responsible for the final ones.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related