KAMPALA — Parents have been urged to play an active role in the lives of their children and stop leaving the entire responsibility in the hands of teachers.

The call was made by deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC) of Rubaga Division, Mr Anderson Burora during a Music, Dance and Drama (MDD) Gala day hosted by Kitebi Secondary School on Friday, July 14.

“I urge parents and guardians not to use schools as dumping centres but as holding places. You must have a contribution in the lives of your children on a daily basis,” Mr. Burora said.

He also emphasised that if parents and guardians take up responsibility the country shall have responsible citizens as well as political figures.

“The reason why we see increasing criminality, immorality and the likes, its because there’s no presence of parents in the lives of their children. Until we enhance that and also inculcate cultural and religious values in our children, we are headed for big trouble as a country,” added the RCC— noting that: “It is the only way we can have an upright generation.”

Mr. Burora also commended Kitebi Secondary School Headteacher, Haji Muhammad Kamulegeya for his transformational leadership.

Mr. Burora now wants to use Mr. Kamulegeya as a role model to other headteachers and school managers in Lubaga Division.

“I want you to help other head teachers in Lubaga Division. This is what we need,” he said, also praising his leadership qualities.

He thanked him for supporting the Government programmes, with his own creativity and innovativeness”.

Aloysious Lubega, the Kitebi Secondary School Board Chairperson praised Kamulegeya, for being a hardworking and a good team leader.

On his part, Kamulegeya said that his achievements are always built on working with supportive staff and parents, alongside committed school boards.

He pledged to continue working with parents, teachers and the board members to bolsters the school’s performance despite the volatile environment.

Mr. Kamulegeya re-echoed RCC’s call on parenting.

He said that parenting doesn’t end at paying school fees in the school.

“If you’re to bring out a finished product, we need different stakeholders together. We need the role of parents, teachers, and community leaders to see that we work together to bring out all round children,” he said —calling on parents to move an extra mile in support of their children to achieve dreams.

Speaking about the MDD Gala, Mr. Kamulegeya is a ministry of education and sports policy that seeks to help the children discover and promote their talents and abilities.

“It enables the stakeholders to come together and support one another but it also answers the so many questions arising from the new curriculum being implemented by the ministry of education and sports. The new curriculum calls for a hands-on approach and that’s what we have just done.”

Lord Fred Sebatta is one of the surviving icons of Kadongo Kamu attended and performed at MDD Gala.

He was also awarded by the school board for using Kadongo Kamu not only to entertain but also to communicate messages.

Kitebi Secondary School is a community-founded government-aided secondary school that started operating in 1984.

The school an entirely mixed-day school which started as an ‘O’ level school before getting an ‘A’ level and the UNEB center number in 2012.

In 2007 it was granted Universal Secondary Education due to its huge population.

It now has a population of over 4000 Students and over 100 teachers excluding support staff, according to KCCA.

