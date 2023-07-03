NRM’s National Chairman, President Yoweri Museveni will campaign for the ruling party’s flagbearer in the Oyam North by-election, Samuel Okello Engola, as the vote hunt comes to an end. Voting is scheduled for Thursday, 6th.

The NRM Secretary-General Richard Todwong, confirmed the President’s visit to Oyam during a media address yesterday after a rally in Oyam Town Council.

Todwong stated that the President will first pay his respects to the late Minister of State for Labor, Employment, and Industrial Relations, Col. (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola Macodwogo, at his home before addressing two major rallies. The first rally will take place at Otwal Primary School in Otwal Sub County, followed by the second rally at Tegonyi Primary School in Iceme Sub County in the afternoon.

He urged the population to welcome the Head of State, emphasizing that apart from seeking votes for the NRM candidate, the President is expected to provide an account of the first two years of his five-year term.

“He (President Museveni) came here during the general campaigns when he was looking for votes, and he now returns when he is in his midterm. The NRM promised a lot of things, and I am sure he will evaluate how the government has performed in the constituency and what needs to be improved,” Todwong said.

Todwong also highlighted that the President will address the issue of household income and poverty eradication, stating, “Poverty remains the main hindrance to community progress. We believe that the President’s message of wealth creation, which has been successfully preached and adopted in other areas, can also be applied here.”

The Director of Communication of NRM, Hon. Emmanuel Dombo, emphasized the importance of maintaining peace, which has been observed throughout the campaigns.

“The people here have been respectful to each other. I call upon everyone joining us to maintain order,” Hon. Dombo said.

The Party Chairman’s visit to Oyam North County follows a 13-day vigorous campaign that has been spearheaded by party leaders led by the Secretary-General Rt. Hon Richard Todwong, and Hon Rosemary Nansubuga Seninde (Director for Mobilization), among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related