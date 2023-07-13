KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has confirmed to address the nation on Thursday night amid terrorism threats.

This comes shortly after the United Kingdom issued a warning of terrorists that are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Uganda.

They indicated that attacks could be indiscriminate or against foreign nationals or places frequented by foreign nationals.

“You should be vigilant at all times, especially in crowded areas and public places like hotels, transport hubs, restaurants and bars, and during major gatherings like sporting or religious events and when in close proximity to Government buildings or security installations such as police stations. Previous terrorist attacks and disrupted attacks in Uganda have targeted the security forces, places where football matches were being viewed, restaurants, buses and government buildings,” the UK said in their warning statement.

On 17 June 2023, suspected Allied Democratic Forces – ADF attacked a school in Mpondwe, Kasese District, western Uganda, close to the border with the DRC and killed 42 people, mostly students.

On 16 November 2021, terrorists used two explosive devices in central Kampala killing 4 and injuring 33 people. Two further explosive devices were disarmed by the police.

On 25 October 2021, terrorists used an explosive device on a coach travelling on the Kampala to Masaka road near Mpigi killing one person

On 23 October 2021, terrorists used an explosive device to attack a restaurant in Kamamboga, a suburb in the north east of Kampala killing one person and injuring a number of others.

In 2010 there were bomb attacks in Kampala at venues screening the World Cup final killing over 70 people and injuring many more. Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility and linked the attacks to Uganda’s military presence in Somalia as part of an African Union peacekeeping mission (AMISOM), and threatened further attacks in the region. Daesh has claimed responsibility for some of the more recent attacks in Uganda.

