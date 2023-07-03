KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni, also Commander in Chief of the Uganda Armed Forces has approved the retirement of 110 General Officers and Senior Officers from the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces – UPDF.

Amongst the retired is Gen. Kale Kayihura – the former Inspector General of Police.

According to Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, Defence Spokesperson, the 11 Generals and 99 Senior Officers range from the rank of Major to Colonel.

These will officially retire on the 31st of August 2023.

The retired include GEN KALE KAYIHURA, LT GEN JAMES NAKIBUS LAKARA, MAJ GEN SAMUEL WASSWA MUTESASIRA, MAJ GEN JOSEPH AROCHA, MAJ GEN DAVID K WAKAALO, BRIG GEN AUSTINE KASATWOOKI KAMANYIRE, BRIG GEN STEPHEN OLUKA, among others.

