KIRUHURA — Mbarara City North MP Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari has lost his father-in-law.

David Noowe Rukumba died on Thursday night in Kampala according to the family.

MP Rukaari said he was sad to announce the passing of “my beloved father-in-law, Mzee David Noowe Rukumba,” via his Twitter handle.

According to the family, there will be a vigil tonight, July 14, at their home in Mbuya, starting with a church service at 5pm.

Mzee Rukumba, a prominent and excelling farmer in Rushere will be buried at his home in Mugore Nyabushozi, Kiruhura District Sunday, July 16.

He was described by one of the mourners as a very important man and excelling farmer in Rushere who was a pillar in Kiruhura District.

