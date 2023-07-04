Lapaire, a Panafrican Optician, has opened its newest optical shop, located inside Inter City Medical Centre opposite Shell Nateete.

Kenneth Twinamatsiko, Operations Manager Uganda at Lapaire, said the expansion seeks to bring comprehensive eye care services closer to the community, ensuring full complementarity in health services for the attending patients and making the medical center a unique place of its type.

The newly opened optical shop is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated team of skilled professionals, including branch managers, sales representatives, and optometrists ensuring that customers receive the highest standard of eye care services. With an extensive collection of frames to choose from, Lapaire caters to every style preference, allowing individuals to express their unique fashion sense while improving their vision.

Lapaire’s dedicated team is committed to providing compassionate and individualized services, including free Eye test to detect and evaluate potential vision issues. Additionally, they offer a wide range of high-quality eyeglasses starting from only Ugx 105,000, which includes both the frame and lenses.

Operating hours for the new Nateete optical shop are from 8:30 am to 7:00 pm, Monday through Friday, and from 9 am to 5 pm on Saturdays. This extended schedule ensures that individuals can conveniently access eye care services at their preferred time.

“According to the Ministry of Health, many Ugandans are either completely blind or have vision impairments. Access to affordable and quality eye care services remains a challenge for many individuals in our community. By opening new optical shops throughout the city, we aim to increase awareness of the importance of eye care and provide people with accessible and reasonably priced services that can significantly improve their lives,” Twinamatsiko explained.

To celebrate the grand opening of the Nateete optical shop, Lapaire has planned an intensive Community Outreach Campaign both offline and online. The campaign aims to encourage easy vision test bookings and raise awareness about the importance of clear vision within the community.

Lapaire is a pan-African eyewear company that is dedicated to providing cost-effective access to high-quality eye care services.

With a presence in Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, Burkina Faso, Benin, Togo, and Uganda, Lapaire is committed to improving the vision and lives of Africans across the continent. In Uganda specifically with a total of 11 branches, Lapaire operates in Mbarara, Jinja, and Nine branches in Kampala notably in Ntinda, Gayaza Road, Kisementi, Wandegeya, Kampala Road, Kabalagala, Kyaliwajjala, Nateete, Kitintale, Jinja, and Mbarara.

