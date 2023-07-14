KAMPALA – The Judicial Service Commission, (JSC) has appointed 5 Assistant Registrars in acting capacity, and 87 Magistrates Grade One on probation in the Judiciary Service. This was during a Commission meeting held on 12th June 2023.

These appointments are in response to declaration of vacancies by the Judiciary.

According to Justice Benjamin I Kabiito, the Chairperson of the Commission, the appointment of 87 Magistrates Grade One will help bring Judiciary services closer to the people at the county level and facilitate improved access to justice.

Five (5) appointed Acting Assistant Registrars

SNo. Name Gender 1. Namutebi Christine Kellen F 2. Tumwebaze Kenneth M 3. Nankya Nusulah F 4. Naluyima Rania F 5. Atigo Hellen F

87 APPOINTED AS MAGISTRATE GRADE ONE ON PROBATION

SNo. Name Gender 1. Rekyeraho Obed M 2. Muhumuza Moses M 3. Nassuna Yvonne Grace F 4. Kwagala Winnifred Sarah F 5. Nagaddya Joanitah F 6. Gonzaga Mbalangu M 7. Mukuru Joshua M 8. Pauline Martha Kamuli M 9. Muzeyi Vincent M 10. Nyombi Catherine F 11. Nanyanga Susan F 12. Francis Okullu M 13. Ogenrwot Micheal F 14. Nasasira Josephine F 15. Apaderet Marion F 16. Kakoma Edgar M 17. Tamale Badru F 18. Emwogu Gerald M 19. Wangubo Enock Brighton M

“ ’ ”

SNo. Name Gender 20. Namara Caroline F 21. Mutabaazi Fred M 22. Tendo Anne F 23. Prince Annan M 24. Ojara Byron Paul M 25. Nakayenze Maureen F 26. Adong Gloria F 27. Tusabe Edith F 28. Ola Gabriel M 29. Baguma Aron M 30. Odongoi Simon Peter M 31. Kalondo Paul James M 32. Riziki Nambuya F 33. Twinokwesiga Micheal M 34. Akena Junior M 35. Ochieng Augustine M 36. Turyasingura Constance F 37. Tendo Deogratious M 38. Julian Natukunda F 39. Wahab Amina F 40. Mushime Moses M

“ ’ ”

SNo. Name Gender 41. Mugisha Ruth F 42. Khalayi Moreen F 43. Buhungiro Benjamin M 44. Sulaiman Kawuzi M 45. Namwanje Sarah F 46. Ssengendo Saad M 47. Kibirige Apollo Kasujja M 48. Kalende Timothy M 49. Akankwasa Dallen F 50. Itogot Amy Amina F 51. Akol Bonny M 52. Baagala Esther Luyiga F 53. Mugizi Obed M 54. Talemwa Johnson M 55. Rwingabo Roger M 56. Nakasiita Sarah F 57. Watzemba Vincent M 58. Nakimbugwe Faridah F 59. Lyagoba Frank M 60. Nabyangwe Annah F 61. Adeke Janet Ruth F

“ ’ ”

SNo. Name Gender 62. Orishaba Isabella F 63. Mukanza Brenda Apoffy F 64. Ssenyange Isaac Keith M 65. Bogere Racheal F 66. Sserwadda Angella F 67. Kyembe Karim M 68. Mpirwe Isaac M 69. Jjagwe Raymond M 70. Nakhumitsa Joan Napokoli F 71. Nsubuga Anderson James M 72. Nelima Lucy F 73. Yiga Ronald M 74. Ssemwogerere Ammaari Musa M 75. Ariye Sharon F 76. Nabuduwa Harriet F 77. Seyiga Abdullswabul M 78. Nseko Samson M 79. Okoto Charles Joram M 80. Nansubuga Margaret F 81. Oonyu Vincent M 82. Eyokia Gill Dawa F

“ ’ ”

SNo. Name Gender 83. Kwagala Faith F 84. Walutsyo Martin Shirara M 85. Ajam Innocencia F 86. Musabi Comyn M 87. Mwanje Ibrahim M

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related