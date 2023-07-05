OYAM— Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) president Jimmy Akena has demanded impartiality and vigilance from voters and electoral Commission ahead of Thursday Oyam North by-election.

Akena said that there are plans to rig the polls in favour of the National Resistance Movement candidate but said he will follow them bumber to bumber to avert such schemes.

“I will follow you Bumper to Bumper if you attempt to rig the UPC votes,” warned Akena during the final campaign for the Party flag bearer Dr. Apio Eunice

The by-election will take place on Thursday July 16.

Akena urged UPC supporters to protect their votes right from the polling stations up to the tally centre.

He added that UPC will do all it takes to protect their votes from ‘unscrupulous people’ planning to steal the upcoming elections.

