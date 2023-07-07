KAMPALA – Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has mourned fallen Ugandan businessman Apollo Nyegamehe, also known as Aponye.

Aponye passed away on Thursday evening at around 9:00 PM in a tragic road accident along the Ntungamo-Mbarara Road in Itojo in Ntungamo district when his motor vehicle registration number UBF 300Z (Land Cruiser) rammed into FUSO number plate UAZ 767D which had parked alongside the road.

Through Twitter, Tayebwa said, “Mr. Apollo Nyegamehe’s death has hit us really hard! Since last night when we received the sad news and converged at his home in Lubowa, we have not come to terms with the tragedy.”

“Commonly known as Aponye, the astute businessman has been a mentor and father figure to many of us. We met in the scorching sun of Juba in 2008 and since then he has held my hand not only in business but in everything I have achieved,” he added.

Tayebwa sent his condolences to the wife Mrs. Vangi Nyegamehe, the children led by Harold Nyegamehe, Brodis, Patience, Arvin, Lynette, Peter, Yvonne, Kevin, Jackie, Martina, Annet.

“Kigezi, Uganda and Africa have lost a pillar and business icon. I want to thank our friends in Ntungamo who rushed at the scene and helped save other occupants of the car. To the medical team at Itojo Hospital, we can’t thank you enough. Rest in Peace Mzee. Mother Mary, whom you prayed to everyday will continue interceding for you.”

According to Police, the late was heading towards Kabale before he rammed into a stationary FUSO truck registered as UAZ 767D that had encountered a mechanical problem and was parked alongside the road in Itojo along the Ntungamo-Mbarara Road.

Aponye was the Proprietor of Aponye City Mall, Mega Standard building and Aponye Fleet of Trailers.

He was one of the biggest local investors and one of the richest people but also the Rukiga District NRM Chairperson.

