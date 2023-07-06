Five police officers from Bukedea Central Police Station have appeared before the court on charges of murder, aggravated robbery, and aggravated torture. They are D/ASP Alex Ehguloiti, the Officer in charge of criminal investigations at Bukedea CPS, Detective Constable Simon Peter Oriokot, and police constables Difas Kamakoin, Onesimus Akankwasa, and Born Naibe.

Their arrest came as a result of President Yoweri Museveni’s directive following the violence that marred the Bukedea LC V Chairperson by-election held on June 14, 2023. In his June 26, 2023 letter, Museveni expressed his shock over the incidents that marred the by-election. He specifically mentioned the raid by government officials, including security officers, on the residence of David Stephen Omagor, one of the aspirants leading to the loss of UGX 163 Million, valuable items, and confiscation of nomination papers.

Museveni emphasized that these actions were not only electoral offenses but also criminal in nature, comparing the situation to the events of 1980 that led to the country’s turmoil. “This sounds like a film. However, I want to be sure that Uganda doesn’t go back to the crime of 1980, with Muwanga elections that forced us to the bush,” Museveni’s letter read in part. He directed Brig. Henry Isoke, the head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, to investigate the matter.

During their appearance before the Bukedea Grade One Magistrate, Juliana Kimono on Wednesday, the prosecution revealed that the accused officers, along with others who are still at large, robbed Omagor on the nights of June 4 and 5, 2023, using an SMG rifle. They took UGX 163 Million, a wristwatch (Audemars Piguet Royal Oak) valued at US$ 23,000 (approximately UGX 84 Million), and nomination documents.

The prosecution also charged the group with aggravated robbery for robbing Beatrice Anyait, a resident of Emokor Cell in Bukedea Town Council, of UGX 15 Million, and a Techno Camon 19 PRO phone on the same night. The prosecution further presented four separate counts of murder and aggravated torture against D/ASP Ehguloiti in relation to incidents in 2022, where murder suspects from Kachumbala Sub County were tortured and killed inside the cells at Bukedea CPS.

The court learned that Ehguloiti, in an attempt to obtain information or confessions from the suspects, unlawfully caused the deaths of Michael Ojakol and Paul Anguria. Ojakol was found hanging inside the cells at Bukedea CPS, while Okwakol died during a search for evidence regarding the death of Francis Opolot, who was killed on Christmas Day, 2021.

In connection with the same case, Moses Olemukan, the former Bukedea LCV Chairperson, was arrested and charged with murder. The accused police officers were remanded to Soroti Prison until July 26, 2023, when their cases will be mentioned. Since the Presidential directive was issued last month, the State House Anti-Corruption Unit has pitched a camp in the Bukedea district.

According to sources within the team, more arrests are expected in relation to the LCV by-election and other criminal matters in Bukedea.