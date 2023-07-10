KAMPALA —CPA Josephine Okui Ossiya has been elected as the first female president of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU). She will serve for the period of two years from 2023 to 2025. CPA Ronald Mutumba was elected as the vice president.

The announcement was made by CPA Constant Othieno Mayende, the Chairman of the ICPAU Elections Committee at a Council meeting held on Friday, 7 July 2023.

The new Council of ICPAU is constituted as follows:

CPA Josephine Okui Okwakol Ossiya: President

CPA Ronald Mutumba: Vice President

CPA Gloria Tuhaise Wakooba: Member

CPA Prof. Laura Aseru Orobia: Member

CPA Hon. James Nathan Nandala Mafabi: Member

CPA Dr. Albert Richards Otete: Member

CPA Timothy David Ediomu: Member

Eng. Steven Serunjogi: Ministerial Appointee

CPA Stephen Ojiambo: Accountant General’s Representative

CPA Edward Akol: Auditor General’s Representative

Ms. Elizabeth Kateme: Representative of Higher Education Officer, Ministry of Education & Sports.

The new Council will serve a two-year term, from 2023 – 2025.

The new Council members were elected in accordance with the Accountants Act, 2013 which stipulates a two-year tenure for Council members.

Seven members were elected by members of ICPAU in an electronic elections process that ran from 29 May to 14 June 2023.

The successful candidates were announced by Returning Officer / Chairperson of the Elections Committee, CPA Constant Othieno Mayende, who at the time was the President of ICPAU, during the 29th Annual General Meeting of ICPAU on 29 June 2023 at the Protea Hotel by Marriot Kampala Skyz.

The president and vice president were elected from amongst the Council members during the inaugural Council meeting on 7 July 2023 for the term 2023 – 2025, in accordance with the Accountants Act, 2013.

The Council is the governing body of the Institute, and is composed as follows:

Seven (7) members elected by full members of ICPAU: At least three (3) of the seven

must be women, and at least five (5) of the seven (7) must be practising accountants.

A Ministerial Appointee by the Minister for Finance, from a recognised professional or regulatory Body.

Three (3) ex-officio members, namely:

The Accountant General

The Auditor General

The Officer responsible for higher education in the Ministry of Education

The seven (7) elected members of the ICPAU Council are elected every two years.

In his remarks to the members, CPA Constant Othieno Mayende, the outgoing president, appreciated the outgoing Council for their diligent service to the Institute, Profession and the Country.

“I thank the members of ICPAU for the support rendered to the Institute in the various ways. I extend a vote of thanks to the outgoing Council for the duty well accomplished, since 2021 and I congratulate the incoming council members upon being elected into office,” remarked CPA Mayende.

