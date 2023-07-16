The Vice President Maj. Rtd. Jessica Alupo has today on gone on site visits to assess the ongoing construction works on roads and bridges in Katakwi district.

The district Woman Member of Parliament visited the following bridges including Katakwi-Aliakamer Osudan-Abarilela bridge, Usuk Abwokodia-Ajelerk Acowa Bridge, Milimil-Adepar-Acinga – Kapelebyong Bridge and Okuda – Aumoi – Ongongoja Bridge.

She was accompanied by the Minister of State for Works and Transport Musa Ecweru, Engineers from the Ministry of works and the district technical Officials.

Alupo noted that once the bridges are completed they will enhance trade and boost social services delivery in communities.

“Trade and access to social services like health and education will be promoted in line with the government goal of improving the livelihood of its or citizens,” Alupo said.

She noted that the lack of swamp crossing points like bridges along most of these roads have become death traps claiming lives of several pedestrians who fall into the flowing rivers during rainy seasons.

Heavy trucks, motorcycles and pedestrians carrying merchandise needed by communities for business have always abandoned using the roads due to lack of swamp crossing points hence affecting trade between communities an neighboring districts like Amuria, Kapelebyong etc.

The vice president also noted that the move to withhold a portion of the Road Fund has derailed many districts’ programs for maintenance and construction of feeder roads. She pledged to address the issue with the president and cabinet.

The Road Fund was established by an Act of Parliament in 2008 to finance routine and periodic maintenance of local government roads.

Alupo told residents that following a presidential directive, Government decided to allocate each district and municipality sh1b for maintenance of roads outside the Uganda National Roads Authority jurisdiction in addition to the district Road Fund saying it should never be cut or with-held.

She also noted that considering the geographical size of Katakwi, the district should have special consideration in terms of more funding. “Like Kasese, Tororo, Katakwi is a very big district and should be considered for more funding for her to be able to open up security roads among others,” the vice president said.

She appreciated the team from the ministry for finding time to assess roads in Katakwi and asked them to do the same across the country.

Ecweru on his part promised the people of Katakwi that critical assessment of bridges and roads in the district shows that there’s need for immediate action so that the locals can easily transport their produce to different markets within the sub region.

The LC-V Vice Chairman of Katakwi district represented by Joseph Ecuman, Katakwi told the vice president that a shortfall in funding is a hurdle to their much-anticipated plan for the expansion of roads.

Eng. Patrick Osele, the Acting Assistant Commissioner of Bridges and Drainages at the Ministry of Works and Transport says the site visit will enable them prepare an inspection report that will include design and estimates that will be submitted to the Ministry for decision making especially to allocate funds to work on the remaining roads and bridges as seen during the inspection.

