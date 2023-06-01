KAMPALA – It is difficult to remain neutral in the face of growing injustice and impunity, Ugandan media scholars and veteran journalists have said.

Speaking during the occasion to mark World Press Freedom Day at the Media Challenge Initiative in Kampala organized by the European Union, journalists said neutrality it is not easy to achieve.

“Let us remember that journalists are products of the societies in which they work. Journalists will therefore reflect the biases, prejudices, and assertions of their societies,” Andrew Mwenda, a veteran journalist who delivered a keynote address said.

“In polarized environments, it is very difficult for journalists not to take sides. Assuming you were a journalist in Rwanda in 1994, shouldn’t you have taken the side that there was a genocidal government? Assuming you were a journalist in Nazi Germany, shouldn’t you have taken sides? I believe journalists should have a moral compass and should come to their job with a set of values, norms, and ethics they are willing to follow even if it reflects them or they are misunderstood to fall on a certain side,” he said, reasoning that when a society is polarized, it is very difficult for journalists to be an exception by being neutral while doing their work.

“Even when they try to be exceptional, no one will accept that. For example, today I will criticize Museveni, and tomorrow I criticize Bobi Wine. Today I may defend a position Bobi Wine has taken and tomorrow I defend the position of Museveni. This will create confusion as people ask where you stand. As an independent journalist, you must stick to your beliefs and therefore neutrality doesn’t support anything. That’s not journalism. Neutrality means you have a set of values you can defend.”

Dr. Patricia Litho a media scholar and the board chair of Uganda Media Women’s Association, urged journalists to stick to the principles without inserting their views. She said the audience can make their own judgment. Dr. Litho slammed the growing use of anonymous sources and said it’s affecting neutrality in newsrooms.

She alleged that journalists many times want to embed their opinions in stories and the only way they can do that is to use an anonymous source.

On his part, Canary Mugume a journalist with Next Media Services said journalists shouldn’t die seeking to achieve neutrality.

“It requires to be truthful but not neutral. On whose behalf should we seek neutrality,” he questioned.

Mugume cited an example of a one Michael Kalinda, better known as Ziggy Wine, a

Mr. Wilson Akiiki Kaija, an assistant lecturer at the Department of Journalism and Communication at Makerere University said the issue of neutrality and impartiality of journalists is always rushed.

“For me, I look at it as a binary debate. Whenever there is an issue, we rush to think there are two sides to it and we begin positioning ourselves to one of the sides. We look at the issue of impartiality in a narrow sense to think we shouldn’t be on the other side or this side but walk in the middle ground. Sometimes the middle ground may not exist,” Kaija said.

He argued that there is a need to rise above the noise created by the binary debate.

“In that noise, it is difficult for a journalist to explore the issue of impartiality. We need to look at issues from a vantage point where we are able to decide which direction to take and how to do it without necessarily being encumbered whether you need to be impartial or not.”

“If someone is being killed there, what would be the sense of impartiality in this? That I am going to be impartial and not tell this story? Maybe you are siding with the side and oppressing the other.”

The Q&A session is in full swing ! Join the conversation and ask your questions to our esteemed panelists using the hashtag #WPFD2023. Let's engage in a meaningful dialogue on press freedom, neutrality, and the future of journalism. #EUandUganda pic.twitter.com/a7yjwpajjx — EU in Uganda (@EUinUG) May 31, 2023

The EU deputy ambassador to Uganda Guillaume Chartraina asked to assess the foundation of trust between the press and its readers.

“It is therefore of utmost importance to ensure your articles uphold neutrality and integrity which form the bedrock of the moral contract between you and your readers,” said Guillaume.

“In our modern era, freedom of expression has never been more crucial, serving as a linchpin for the realization of all other human rights, as we navigate a world filled with challenges, we recognize that the preservation of free, independent, and pluralistic media is essential for building resilient and healthy democracies.”

Speaking on behalf of #TeamEurope, our @EUinUG Deputy Head of Delegation @GuillaumEUG stated: "Today, as we commemorate the 30th anniversary of #WorldPressFreedomDay, we reflect on the importance of press freedom in shaping a future grounded in human rights #WPFD2023." pic.twitter.com/FiGx6YJg5z — EU in Uganda (@EUinUG) May 31, 2023

