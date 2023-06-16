Victoria University, Kampala has partnered with the United Kingdom’s University of the West of England Bristol (UWE Bristol), allowing students from Victoria University to complete their degrees in the United Kingdom, should they choose to do so.

The University of the West of England (UWE Bristol) is a modern university in the thriving city of Bristol. UWE Bristol is one of Britain’s most popular universities, with more than 30,000 students and 3,000 staff and is the largest provider of higher education in the south west of England.

Students come to UWE Bristol from all parts of the UK, as well as a significant and growing number of international students from over 140 countries worldwide.

In a notice to students and prospective applicants posted on the university’s social media platforms, the university said that the partnership covers the following VU programs:

BSc Banking and Finance

Bachelor of International Business

Bachelor of Arts in Human Resource Management

BSc Information Technology

“We are thrilled to inform you that we have made studying business courses at Victoria University more rewarding than ever. As part of our commitment to providing a transformative educational environment and in line with our internationalisation agenda, we are excited to announce our 2+1 partnership with the prestigious University of the West of England Bristol (UWE Bristol),” reads the notice.

“For students enrolled in any of the above four VU programs, you now have the incredible opportunity to complete your final year at UWE Bristol in the United Kingdom, following your second year (2.2) at Victoria University. However, please note that to be eligible for this option, you must have a CGPA of 2.8 and above and meet the English Language requirements,” added the notice.

“Upon successful completion of the program, graduates on this route will be awarded both a Victoria University and UWE Bristol degree, and they will also be eligible for the current UK two-year post-study work permit. This is an incredible opportunity to enhance your educational journey and gain valuable international experience,” VU further said.

However, the university clarified that each qualifying student will be responsible for covering their own costs of travel, tuition, and living expenses in Bristol during the final year of study, although partnership scholarships to exceptional students are possible.

The university urged interested students, parents and guardians to call the university on +256 782 397699 to express their interest.

“We will guide you through the process and provide further information about how you can make the most of this partnership. We are incredibly excited about this partnership and the opportunities it brings. Take advantage of this chance to broaden your horizons and set yourself apart in business. Reach out to the Dean of Students today and embark on an incredible educational journey combining the best of Victoria University and UWE Bristol,” the University concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related