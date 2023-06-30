KAMPALA – Victoria University has explained the new education and employment opportunity for Ugandan students in the United Kingdom in partnership with the University of West England, Bristol.

Announcing the development dubbed ‘2+1 partnership with UWE Bristol’, Conan Businge, the Marketing and Students Recruitment Manager at Victoria University said students in business and information technology-related academic programmes stand to benefit from the exclusive offering.

Appearing on NBS on Thursday, Businge said the ‘2+1 partnership with UWE Bristol’ will enable students to obtain both Victoria University and UWE Bristol degrees, with a guaranteed United Kingdom 2-year post-study work permit.

UWE Bristol is ranked 24th among United Kingdom universities.

“We teach you how to scout for jobs and make sure learn to deal with other people and so many things as part of the career readiness and employability programme which is a must for every student no matter the course they do,” Mr Businge said, adding that, students can finish their year at UWE Bristol in an exchange programme between both universities.

For students to be part of the programme, he said: “There are things which we have to take you through including academic guidance and travel protocols.”

He said Victoria University has an international support office that prepares students to into moving into the UK. “We also help you in ensuring that you get your two-year permit in our partnership with UWE Bristol.”

He said whoever is interested in the programme must be ready to pay or apply ahead of time for a scholarship from UWE Bristol.

Victoria University also has a similar offering dubbed the ‘Learn German Work in Germany’ Programme that will link its students to several jobs in Germany.

The programme, about two months ago is also expected to create opportunities in Information Technology (IT), tourism and hospitality sectors.

Under this arrangement, Victoria University is working with Arbeitsvermittlung Westfalen-Lippe Company (AWL), a German firm, whose CEO Mr. Jörg Schäfer, was present at the launch.

The university’s graduates have already secured companies abroad willing to employ them as soon as they graduate.

The Ugandan university also said it was working with CWG Recruit to support their graduate nurses and midwives to secure employment placements abroad.

The programme is part of Victoria University’s Career Readiness and Employability programme, which was launched recently to nurture students to enter the workforce with knowledge, skills, and attitudes related to a particular career path.

Businge said the model seeks to change higher education teaching on the continent and an overseas placement programme for university graduates.

