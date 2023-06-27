KAMPALA – United Nations Population Fund – UNFPA and Airtel Uganda on Monday reiterated their commitment to transforming lives through digital and financial inclusion.

The two organisations had met to explore areas of partnership in which they can influence a social impact to improve the quality of the population.

Dr Mary Otieno – UNFPA Country Representative commende Airtel Uganda for the investments being made to increase access to digital and financial services and improve the quality of the population in Uganda.

She clarified that UNFPA’s mandate is to strengthen reproductive health systems with a singular objective of ensuring that every pregnancy is wanted and planned, and ending preventable maternal deaths.

The UN agency achieves this by facilitating policy dialogue and advocacy, reproductive service delivery, knowledge management and partnerships.

She further explained that UNFPA Uganda works with innovators for solutions and developments for the improvement of the quality of the population. Drug-Dash, for example, is a solution supported by UNFPA, that facilitates real-time stock monitoring and distribution of contraceptives and other consumables in the east, north and west Nile districts. It has dramatically improved the delivery of reproductive health services.

Dr. Otieno reiterated UNFPA’s support to the government and partners in providing technical and other support for census, vital registrations, maternal health and innovations to improve the delivery of reproductive health. She invited Airtel Uganda to a partnership that shall strengthen the delivery of these transformative agendas across the country.

Managing Director of Airtel Uganda, Mr. manoj murali explained that his company is transforming lives initiatives in various intervention areas such as digital and financial inclusion, as part of Airtel’s commitment to improving the quality of the population.

He revealed that they are partnering with UNICEF Uganda in a 5-year partnership to scale up digital learning in Uganda to transform the learning outcomes of Uganda’s young learners, especially in rural areas. Additionally, Airtel Uganda is providing internet to 14 public libraries across the country to support ICT training for out-of-school youths.

On health financing for a better population, Airtel Introduced the Airtel Hospital Sente. This is a medical insurance product that, in partnership with Prudential, has extended medical cover to a growing number of Ugandans for as low as Shs1000.

He further explained that Airtel has partnered with banks to mobilize customers to save money in their wallets. The fixed deposits earn competitive interest. These financial products are strengthening the country’s economic and digital transition journey.

“Our flagship partnership with Buganda is pivotal in extending resources to the fight against sickle cell disease, fistula and now HIV AIDS. The annual Kabaka birthday run is the largest in Africa that mobilizes the public to improve awareness about public health challenges and foster behavioural change.”

Mr. Manoj further explained that Airtel’s distribution infrastructure which includes over 90 large format service centres, 3000 small format stores and over 250,000 agents has created economic opportunity for the many, majority of whom are women.

